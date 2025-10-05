Dart completed 26 of 40 passes for 202 yards and two interceptions with two interceptions in Sunday's 26-14 loss to the Saints. He added 55 rushing yards on seven carries and also lost a fumble.

The rookie's second career NFL start didn't go as well as his first, as Dart put the ball on the ground in the third quarter with his team down only 16-14, and then threw two picks in the fourth quarter while trying to mount a comeback. Dart leaned heavily on short routes in his first game working without Malik Nabers (knee), with tight end Theo Johnson catching both his TDs and Johnson, Daniel Bellinger and running back Cam Skattebo combined for 16 receptions. Dart will need to clean up his turnovers in Week 6 if the Giants are going to have any hope of upsetting the NFC East-leading Eagles.