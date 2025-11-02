Dart completed 24 of 33 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 34-24 loss to the 49ers. He added eight rushing attempts for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Dart connected with Theo Johnson for a 15-yard touchdown on the opening drive but generated only 65 passing yards on 15 first-half passes. The Giants finally got back into the end zone with less than eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, when Dart scored his fifth rushing touchdown through six starts on a six-yard designed run. Dart also tossed a 24-yard touchdown pass to Gunner Olszewski with 1:21 remaining, but the Giants still faced double-digit deficits after both of those fourth-quarter scores. The rookie first-round pick led the team in rushing yards Sunday as he continues to generate offense with both his arm and legs, but Dart's limited supporting cast will continue to cap his upside in Week 10 against the Bears.