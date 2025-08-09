Dart completed 12 of 19 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown while adding 24 rushing yards on three carries in Saturday's 34-25 preseason win over the Bills.

The rookie quarterback led the Giants in both passing yards and rushing yards on the afternoon, as Dart took over from Russell Wilson for the team's second drive of the game and then played the rest of the first half. Three of Dart's four drives put points on the board, with the highlight of his performance being a 29-yard touchdown strike to Lil'Jordan Humphrey early in the second quarter. The 25th overall pick in the 2025 Draft, Dart will begin the regular season on the bench while Wilson runs the offense, but the transition to New York's potential new franchise QB could happen sooner than expected if the Giants stumble out of the gate.