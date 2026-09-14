Dart completed 23 of 29 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 28-20 win over the Cowboys. He also rushed 11 times for 54 yards.

Dart delivered a superb performance with both his arm and his legs. He threw touchdown passes of 15 and two yards to Isaiah Likely, as well as a nine-yard touchdown pass to Devin Singletary. Dart also finished second on the team in rushing yards, 27 shy of Cam Skattebo's 81. The mobile QB completed all eight of his pass attempts to Likely and showed promising chemistry with wide receiver Malik Nabers (knee), who suited up after being listed as questionable heading into Sunday night's season opener. Dart and the Giants will play in primetime again in Week 2, when they visit the Rams on Monday Night Football.