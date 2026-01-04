Dart completed 22 of 32 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns while rushing five times for 32 yards in Sunday's 34-17 win over the Cowboys. He finishes his rookie season with 2,272 passing yards and a 15:5 TD:INT, as well as 487 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns in 14 games (12 starts).

Dart showed plenty of promise in his rookie campaign, thriving as a runner and making many impressive throws despite working with an injury-riddled supporting cast. He threw touchdown passes of 29 yards to Daniel Bellinger and 13 yards to Tyrone Tracy as the Giants notched their fourth and final win of the 2025 regular season. The Giants will have an early pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but they are unlikely to draft a quarterback, so Dart's expected to head into his sophomore season as the team's starter under center.