Dart completed 17 of 25 passes for 195 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions while adding 13 carries for 58 yards and another score during the Giants' 34-17 win over the Eagles on Thursday night.

Dart recorded the first signature win of his nascent career with a standout, mistake-free performance. The dynamic rookie got off to a blistering start by helping lead two first-quarter touchdown drives, possessions he capped off with a 20-yard scoring run and a 35-yard strike to Wan'Dale Robinson. Dart went on to lead three more scoring drives in the upset, and he navigated a brief third-quarter exit to be checked for a concussion to finish out the upset victory without incident. Dart has already shown considerable promise in his first three starts while recording a pair of victories in the process. but he'll get quite the test in a Week 7 road matchup against the Broncos on Sunday, Oct. 19.