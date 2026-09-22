Dart (knee) is officially questionable to return to Monday's matchup against the Rams.

Dart was hurt during New York's first offensive series when he was hit by a pair of Rams defenders while throwing a third-down pass that was incomplete. The second-year QB immediately went down to the ground and grabbed his left knee before heading to the medical tent and then to the locker room. Notably, Dart let the field without a cart and under his own power, but his return to Monday's contest is up in the air. Jameis Winston replaced Dart under center for New York's following turn on offense.