Interim head coach Mike Kafka said Friday that Dart (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions.

As of Friday, Dart is still in the NFL's concussion protocol and won't be available this weekend. As a result, Jameis Winston will draw the start versus the Lions, per Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site. Dart will thus target a possible return to action a week from Monday, when the Giants face the Patriots on Dec. 1.