Interim head coach Mike Kafka confirmed Wednesday that Dart (concussion) won't start Sunday's game against the Packers.

With Dart in the NFL's concussion protocol, the Giants are playing it safe with the 2025 first-rounder, which sets the stage for Jameis Winston to draw the start versus Green Bay. Per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, Kafka noted that Dart is "right on track and right on pace" in terms of concussion protocol, which suggests that Dart could be cleared in time to get the starting nod in Week 12. If Dart is made inactive this weekend, Russell Wilson would be in line to back up Winston.