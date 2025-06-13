Dart has typically been the second quarterback to mix in for the Giants at OTAs, behind Russell Wilson and ahead of Jameis Winston, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Wilson is the clear starter, having taken all but a few first-team reps thus far, while Dart and Winston have been splitting second-team opportunities. Dart has shown impressive touch on his throws, but the rookie 25th overall pick is likely to begin his career in a backup role. The Giants could turn to Dart if they fall out of contention or Wilson struggles, and the team's difficult early schedule raises the likelihood of those scenarios.