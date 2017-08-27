Giants' Jay Bromley: Suffers sprained knee
Bromley sprained his left knee and is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Jets, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Bromley is in line to be the top defensive tackle for the Giants, so putting him back into the game would be unnecessary. Knee sprains can be tricky, but it's a good sign that he was listed as questionable to return instead of out. Bromley's next opportunity to take the field will be Thursday in New England, the last preseason contest.
