Smith tallied nine tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 38-10 win over the Colts.
Smith continued his prolific run of tackling while finishing with a team high in tackles against Indianapolis. The sixth-year linebacker has now recorded 52 tackles over the last six games, logging at least nine tackles in all but once during this span. Smith ranks second on the Giants in tackles (88) even though he's only been on the team's active roster since early October, and he should to play a prominent role Week 18 against Philadelphia.