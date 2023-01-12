Smith played in 13 games this season, racking up 88 tackles (46 solo), one sack and a recovered fumble.
After splitting time between three clubs last year and logging just 38 tackles across 10 games, Smith began the 2022 campaign without a team. He eventually joined New York's practice squad before getting a deal to join the active roster, and he played in each of the Giants' contests from Week 4 to Week 17 before resting for the regular-season finale. The veteran linebacker picked up the pace as the campaign moved on, notching at least nine tackles in five of his final six appearances. Smith will become a free agent after this season, but he's been a good fit with New York, so the team could look to bring him back given his (and the team's) success this year.
More News
-
Giants' Jaylon Smith: Leading tackler Week 17•
-
Giants' Jaylon Smith: Ties season-high tackle total•
-
Giants' Jaylon Smith: Posts nine stops in big win•
-
Giants' Jaylon Smith: Keeps racking up tackles•
-
Giants' Jaylon Smith: Racks up 10 tackles•
-
Giants' Jaylon Smith: Signs deal to join active roster•