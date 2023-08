Smith is working to recover from a knee injury during training camp, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Smith's 2022 season ended due to a knee injury and it's not clear if the current ailment is related. Duggan notes that the injury is not likely significant; however, he could miss some time. The former Jet is probably on the outside looking in, when it comes to making the Giants' 53-man roster, so he'll continue to work toward a speedy recovery, as he attempts to make the active roster.