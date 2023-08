Smith (knee) was placed on injured reserve Friday, per the NFL's transaction log.

It was reported earlier that Smith was waived with an injury designation, but that's not possible because he's a vested veteran. Instead, he's been moved directly to the Giants' injured reserve list and will be forced to miss the entire 2023 campaign unless he reaches an injury settlement with New York. Smith missed the final weeks of 2022 due to a knee issue, but it remains unclear if the two injuries are related.