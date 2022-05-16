The Giants signed Hall as an undrafted free agent Thursday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Hall finished his final campaign at Oklahoma with 32 receptions for 334 yards and four touchdowns. The Giants revamped their tight-end corps this offseason, signing Ricky Seals-Jones and Jordan Akins in free agency and drafting Daniel Bellinger in the fourth round. Hall is expected to compete with fellow UDFA Austin Allen this offseason, but both players are likely long shots to make the initial 53-man roster.