Giants' Jeremiah Harris: Headed to IR
Harris (undisclosed) was placed on the reserve/injured list by the Giants on Wednesday per the NFL's official transaction page.
Harris passed through waivers and will return to the team, not counting against the 90-man roster. He signed on with the team a little over a month ago, but an unknown injury extent that led to him landing on injured reserve isn't known.
