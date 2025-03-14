Ledbetter signed a one-year, $1.775 million contract with the Giants on Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The 2017 sixth-round pick put together a career year with the Jaguars in 2024, finishing the regular season with 38 tackles (20 solo), including 2.0 sacks, across 15 games. Ledbetter is projected to serve in a rotational role on the Giants' defensive front behind Dexter Lawrence (elbow).
