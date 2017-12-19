Giants' Jeremy Cash: Cut loose by Giants
The Giants waived Cash on Tuesday, Michael Eisen of the Giants' official site reports.
It's the second time this season that Cash has been cut by a team after the Panthers waived him in early October on an injury settlement. Though he stayed healthy after resurfacing with the Giants in November, Cash was inactive for two of the team's three games thereafter and didn't play in the lone contest in which he suited up. His dismissal opens up a spot on the Giants' 53-man roster for defensive end Romeo Okwara (knee), who was activated from injured reserve.
