Eluemunor (quadriceps) did not participate in Tuesday's walkthrough, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Eluemunor did not participate in the first two walkthroughs of the week due to a quadriceps injury he suffered in the Giants' 30-7 loss to the Buccaneers this past Sunday. He'll have to practice in at least a limited capacity Wednesday to have a chance at playing against the Cowboys on Thursday.