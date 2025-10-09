Giants' Jermaine Eluemunor: Good to go for TNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eluemunor (back) is active for Thursday night's contest versus the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Eluemunor opened the week as a limited participant at practice due to a back issue, but he's now all set to play in Week 6. The 30-year-old will operate in his starting role at right tackle against Philadelphia.
