Eluemunor (back) is active for Thursday night's contest versus the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Eluemunor opened the week as a limited participant at practice due to a back issue, but he's now all set to play in Week 6. The 30-year-old will operate in his starting role at right tackle against Philadelphia.

