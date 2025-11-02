Giants' Jermaine Eluemunor: Inactive Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eluemunor (pectoral) is inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
The starting right tackle first appeared on the injury report at the beginning of the week and was not able to practice ahead of Sunday's game. Marcus Mbow should start in his place.
