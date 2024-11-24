Eluemunor (quadricps) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Eluemunor suffered the quadriceps injury in the first quarter of Sunday's game. Chris Hubbard has come in at left tackle.
More News
-
Giants' Jermaine Eluemunor: Returns to practice Friday•
-
Giants' Jermaine Eluemunor: Leaves practice with injury•
-
Giants' Jermaine Eluemunor: Heading to New York•
-
Raiders' Jermaine Eluemunor: Will play Sunday•
-
Raiders' Jermaine Eluemunor: Injures knee•
-
Raiders' Jermaine Eluemunor: Re-signed by Raiders•