Eluemunor (pectoral) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Eluemunor sat out Week 9 versus the 49ers due to a pectoral injury, and his status for Week 10 is now up in the air. If he can't go Sunday, rookie fifth-rounder Marcus Mbow would figure to make another start at right tackle.

