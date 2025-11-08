Giants' Jermaine Eluemunor: Questionable for Sunday at Chicago
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eluemunor (pectoral) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Eluemunor sat out Week 9 versus the 49ers due to a pectoral injury, and his status for Week 10 is now up in the air. If he can't go Sunday, rookie fifth-rounder Marcus Mbow would figure to make another start at right tackle.
More News
-
Giants' Jermaine Eluemunor: Inactive Sunday•
-
Giants' Jermaine Eluemunor: Unlikely for Week 9•
-
Giants' Jermaine Eluemunor: Good to go for TNF•
-
Giants' Jermaine Eluemunor: Questionable for Week 6•
-
Giants' Jermaine Eluemunor: Set for return Week 15•
-
Giants' Jermaine Eluemunor: Won't play Week 14 vs. NOLA•