Eluemunor (back) is listed as questionable ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Eluemunor upgraded from a DNP at Tuesday's practice to a limited session Wednesday, suggesting he's trending in the right direction ahead of Thursday night. However, if the 30-year-old offensive lineman is unable to suit up for Week 6, Marcus Mbow is likely to start at right tackle.

