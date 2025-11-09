Eluemunor (pectoral) is active for Sunday's game against the Bears, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

After not playing in Week 9 due to a pectoral injury, Eluemunor remained sidelined at Wednesday's practice. However, he closed out Week 10 prep with two limited sessions and will return to his usual role as the Giants' right tackle Sunday, sending Marcus Mbow back to a reserve role.