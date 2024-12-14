Eluemunor (quadriceps) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup versus Baltimore, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Eluemunor missed New York's previous two contests due to a quad injury, but he was able to log a trio of limited practices this week and will suit up Sunday against the Ravens. His return will likely send Joshua Ezeudu back to a rotational role.
