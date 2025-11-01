default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Eluemunor (pectoral) is considered doubtful ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Eluemunor popped up on the injury report to begin the week and was unable to practice at all. That suggests he'll be unable to suit up, though he's yet to be ruled out officially.

More News