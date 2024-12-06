Eluemunor (quadriceps) was a limited participant in Friday's practice but is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against New Orleans.

Eluemunor was sidelined for Wednesday's practice, and although he ended the week with consecutive limited practices, it appears he will miss a second straight game due to a quadriceps injury. If Eluemunor is indeed ruled out for Sunday's game, Chris Hubbard (knee) and Joshua Ezeudu would be the top candidates to start at left tackle.