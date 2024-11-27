Eluemunor (quadriceps) is out for Thursday's game at Dallas.
Eluemunor was forced out of Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers early by a quad injury, and now he'll have to miss his first game of the season in Week 13 as he recovers. In his stead, Chris Hubbard projects to start at left tackle Thursday.
