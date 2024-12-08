Eluemunor (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Despite logging consecutive limited practices to end the week, Eluemunor will be sidelined for a second straight game due to a quadriceps injury. His next opportunity to play will be Week 15 against the Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 15. Joshua Ezeudu will likely start at left tackle due to Eluemunor's absence.