Giants' Jevon Holland: Cleared to play Week 5
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holland (neck/calf) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against New Orleans.
Holland was limited in practice all week due to calf and neck injuries -- the latter of which he sustained during the Giants' Week 4 win over the Chargers -- but the 2021 second-rounder has progressed enough in his recovery to be cleared to play Sunday. Holland has 23 tackles (13 solo) and one pass defense through the first four games of the regular season.
