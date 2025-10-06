default-cbs-image
Holland (calf) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated injury report.

Holland was able to play in Sunday's 26-14 loss to the Saints, recording two solo tackles and a pass defensed, while being on the field for all 62 of the team's defensive snaps. He'll have two more chances to increase his participation at practice prior to Thursday night's matchup with the Eagles.

