Holland (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bears, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Holland was sidelined for the Giants' last two games due to a knee injury, but following a week of limited practice sessions, he's got a chance to return Sunday. The first-year Giant has appeared in seven games this season, recording 28 total tackles and three passes defended. If he's held out for the third consecutive game in Week 10, Dane Belton is expected to start at free safety.