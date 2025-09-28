Holland is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chargers due to a neck injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

It's unclear when Holland suffered the neck injury, but he will be monitored by trainers to determine whether he can return. With Beau Brade (coach's decision) inactive, Dane Belton will see increased snaps at safety alongside Tyler Nubin for as long as Holland is out of the game.