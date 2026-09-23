Holland logged eight tackles (five solo), one pass defensed for an interception and one fumble recovery in Monday's 28-6 loss to the Rams.

Holland tied Tyler Nubin for the most Giants tackles in Monday's loss. The free safety picked off reigning MVP Matthew Stafford in the second quarter of the game as the Giants tried to mount a comeback. Holland also helped force and recovered a Kyren Williams fumble at the Rams' 11-yard line late in the first half, setting up the first of two field goals that constituted New York's scoring Monday night.