Holland (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Holland missed the Giants' last two games due to a knee injury he sustained in Week 7 against the Broncos. He was a limited practice participant during Week 9 prep but was not cleared to play against the 49ers, so he may have to log a full session over the next two days in order to get the green light to play against the Bears on Sunday.