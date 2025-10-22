Holland (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

The first-year Giant is considered day-to-day after sustaining a knee injury in the Week 7 loss to the Broncos. Holland has appeared in all seven of New York's games this season, recording 28 total tackles and three passes defended. He'll likely need to upgrade to at least limited practice Thursday or Friday in order to play in the Week 8 matchup against the Eagles.