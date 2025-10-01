default-cbs-image
Holland (neck) was limited in practice Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Holland was forced out of the Giants' win over the Chargers in Week 4 early due to a neck injury, so it's encouraging to now see him handling at least limited practice reps. The starting safety will have two more chances to upgrade to full practice activity ahead of Sunday's road matchup against the Saints.

