Holland recorded seven tackles (three solo) and one pass deflection in the Giants' loss to the Commanders.

Holland was one of the Giants' few bright spots in his debut with the team as tied with Paulson Adebo for the second most tackles on the team behind Bobby Okereke's 16. Holland will look to build off this strong performance next week during the team's matchup versus the Cowboys.

