Giants' Jevon Holland: Out for Week 18
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holland (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys.
Holland's absence Sunday comes as no surprise, as the first-year Giant didn't practice all week after sustaining a knee injury in the Week 17 win over the Raiders. The Oregon product appeared in 14 games this season, tallying 63 total tackles and five passes defensed, including one interception. Beau Brade is expected to start alongside Dane Belton in the Giants' secondary while Holland is sidelined in Week 18.
