default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Holland (calf) has no injury designation ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Eagles.

The first-year Giant played through his groin injury in the team's Week 5 loss to the Saints, logging all 62 defensive snaps and recording two total tackles and one pass defended. Now that he's been cleared to play in Week 6, Holland is expected to operate as the Giants' top free safety.

More News