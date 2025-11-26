Holland recorded four total tackles (three solo) and an interception in Sunday's 34-27 overtime loss to Detroit.

Holland was able to secure at least four takedowns for the third straight game since returning from a two-game absence with a knee injury. He did make his biggest mark in pass coverage though, picking off Jared Goff in the third quarter for his first interception of the year. Holland is now up to 43 total tackles (26 solo) and five passes defensed, including an interception, over 10 contests in his first campaign with New York.