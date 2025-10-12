Holland logged three tackles (one solo) and a pass defense during the Giants' 34-17 win over the Eagles on Sunday.

Holland was cleared to play Thursday after tending to a lingering calf injury. The injury didn't' appear to hamper the 2021 second-rounder, as he was one of three Giants players to play all 57 defensive snaps. Holland is up to 28 tackles (16 solo) and three pass defenses through the first six games of the regular season.