Holland (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Broncos, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Holland sustained a knee injury in the first half of Sunday's game. He was able to briefly return for the end of the second quarter, but the fifth-year safety will be sidelined for the second half of Week 7. Dane Belton should work alongside Tyler Nubin the rest of the way in Holland's absence.

