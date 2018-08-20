Pressley was signed by the Giants on Monday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

The Giants were in need of another body at running back while Saquon Barkley (hamstring) and Jalen Simmons (concussion) nurse their injuries. Pressley has yet to appear in a regular season game since entering the NFL in 2016, so he'll be a longshot to make the 53-man roster in New York.

More News
Our Latest Stories