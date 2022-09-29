Ward (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
It's a step in the right direction for Ward, who returned to practice in a limited fashion Thursday, after he missed Wednesday's session while tending to a knee issue. The 287-pounder's activity during Friday's practice should provide more clarity regarding his Week 4 availability, but for now it looks like rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux is in line to receive more snaps at linebacker for New York now that he's healthy.