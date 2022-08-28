site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-jihad-ward-out-for-preseason-finale | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Giants' Jihad Ward: Out for preseason finale
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Ward (undisclosed) won't play in Sunday's preseason finale against the Jets, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Ward left practice a couple weeks ago with an undisclosed injury and has remained sidelined since. His status for Week 1 of the regular season remains unclear.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read