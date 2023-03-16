site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Giants' Jihad Ward: Staying in NY
By
RotoWire Staff
Ward re-signed with the Giants on Thursday.
Ward will remain with Big Blue after playing with the Giants in 2022. He tied his career high with three sacks last season while adding a career-best 43 tackles.
