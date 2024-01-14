Ward finished the 2023 campaign with 24 tackles (16 solo), including 5.0 sacks, over 17 contests.

For the third straight year, Ward played in every regular-season games, and he logged 59 percent of New York's defensive snaps over the course of the campaign. The veteran outside linebacker didn't notch a sack over the season's first 10 contests but came on strong to rack up 5.0 sacks over the Giants' final seven games to finish with a career-high mark in that category. Ward is slated to be a free agent in the offseason, and with New York lacking other pass-rushing options (only Kayvon Thibodeaux had more for the team than Ward last year), there's a chance the late-season surge could convince the organization to bring him back if the price is reasonable.